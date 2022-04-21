Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.82.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

