Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.68

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 267443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

Several research firms have commented on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kering from €813.00 ($874.19) to €803.00 ($863.44) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

