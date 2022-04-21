Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

