Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.

KPELY stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Keppel has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

About Keppel (Get Rating)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

