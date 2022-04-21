Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.
KPELY stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Keppel has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $9.85.
