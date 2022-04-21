Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,112 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.