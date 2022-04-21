Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Keep Network has a market cap of $353.48 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

SifChain (erowan) traded up 6,786.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00033458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00104234 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 657,480,289 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.