Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00189342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00040240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00395414 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.