Kava.io (KAVA) Market Capitalization Tops $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00185498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00038189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00387563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00045303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.