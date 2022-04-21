Katalyo Price Tops $0.0733 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Katalyo has a market cap of $783,791.19 and $453,814.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.44 or 0.07441962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00037593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,696.44 or 1.00051250 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

