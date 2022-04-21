KARMA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. KARMA has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $77.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

