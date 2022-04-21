Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.88% of Kamada worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMDA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.72. 4,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,693. Kamada Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $254.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

