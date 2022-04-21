Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. 117,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,900. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.46.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.52%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,813 shares of company stock valued at $168,709 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.