Jupiter 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $354,344.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $354,344.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.65 or 0.07371180 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.48 or 1.00011167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,509,956 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

