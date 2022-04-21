JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $54.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.46.

MAS stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

