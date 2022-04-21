JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,576 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $110,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

