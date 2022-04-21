JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $235,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,244. The firm has a market cap of $388.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

