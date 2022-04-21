Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

JNJ stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $185.94. The company has a market cap of $483.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

