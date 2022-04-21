Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.15-10.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.3-98.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.35 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.350 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,251. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.