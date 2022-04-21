JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1,914.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $429.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

