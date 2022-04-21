Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27. 12,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 167,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Jiuzi as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.