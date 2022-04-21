JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 7.7%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $51.32. Approximately 25,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,319,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.14 and a beta of 0.98.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

