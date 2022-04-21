Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.25. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 31,091 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

