Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.68.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $222.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.54. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of -216.01 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,131.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,619 shares of company stock worth $30,882,647. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

