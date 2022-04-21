Jay Farner Acquires 21,600 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,949,839.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner acquired 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner acquired 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

RKT stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

