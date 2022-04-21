Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.49

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $13.89. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 273 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,415,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

