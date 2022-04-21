Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,262,428 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,262,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,433,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,696,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,780,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 252,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,764. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.