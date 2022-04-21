J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.87. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

