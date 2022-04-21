ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 133.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.33 ($1.50).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITV shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($155,374.32). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($128,874.71). Insiders have bought a total of 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,023 over the last ninety days.

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 4.72 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 77.28 ($1.01). 21,370,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,029,924. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

