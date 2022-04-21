Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.12

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.12 and traded as low as $11.88. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 108,460 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

