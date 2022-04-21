IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Down 3%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 117,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 72,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

About IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

