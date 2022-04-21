iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 427,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 230,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.83. 90,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

