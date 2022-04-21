iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.