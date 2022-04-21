iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 202,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,876,095 shares.The stock last traded at $160.37 and had previously closed at $157.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

