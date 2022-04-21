iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 996,851 shares.The stock last traded at $245.66 and had previously closed at $242.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.77.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.