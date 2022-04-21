iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $51.02. Approximately 3,895,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,399,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.