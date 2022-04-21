iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $92.91

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.91 and last traded at $93.81, with a volume of 13831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

