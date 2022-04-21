iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,786,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 566,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 309,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 80,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

