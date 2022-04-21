iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Boosted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. 69,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

