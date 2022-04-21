iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Holdings Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,168,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 2,627,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,855,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

