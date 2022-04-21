Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 1.4%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 33,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 34,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.55.
Ion Energy Company Profile (CVE:ION)
See Also
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.