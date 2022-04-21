Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 1.4%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 33,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 34,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.55.

Get Ion Energy alerts:

Ion Energy Company Profile (CVE:ION)

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.