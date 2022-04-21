Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $61,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $69.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14.

