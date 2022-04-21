Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.87

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 28520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

