Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 209,464 shares.The stock last traded at $79.23 and had previously closed at $78.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

