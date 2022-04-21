Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

