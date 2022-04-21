International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 661,421 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $20.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

