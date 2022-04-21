International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.
IBM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,773. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.
International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.