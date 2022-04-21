International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

IBM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,773. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

