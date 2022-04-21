International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IBM traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.45. The company had a trading volume of 101,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,773. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.