Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IFP stock traded down C$0.99 on Thursday, reaching C$36.55. The company had a trading volume of 155,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,654. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. Interfor has a one year low of C$23.30 and a one year high of C$44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.63.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor will post 5.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

