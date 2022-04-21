Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

ICE stock opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.