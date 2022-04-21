Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $904,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,939,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $3,908,930.40.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,076,150.00.

SITM stock traded down $10.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.53. 166,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.35.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in SiTime by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 77,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

